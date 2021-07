Derek Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, has said she fears she will be dead before her son is released from prison for the murder of George Floyd.Speaking ahead of her son’s sentencing, Ms Pawlenty said she was “here to speak on behalf of my entire family“ about her son, who was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April.Mr Floyd died after Chauvin, then a Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest over the alleged use of a counterfeit $20 note.“Derek devoted 19 years of his life to...