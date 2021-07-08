Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Ex-Hawaii health department worker files lawsuit over firing

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — A former epidemiologist for Hawaii’s health department alleges in a lawsuit that she was fired in retaliation for speaking out about the state’s COVID-19 contact tracing program.

Last year, Jennifer Smith accused the department of lying about how many contact tracers were on staff, saying the number was much lower than officials claimed.

Health department and attorney general officials declined to comment the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

“I definitely believe that I’m being punished for speaking out last year about the failures of leadership to increase capacity to respond appropriately to the outbreak,” she told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Smith said supervisors accused her of inappropriate social media posts and releasing confidential information, which she denies.

“This is public employment,” said her attorney, Carl Varaday. “This isn’t working for General Motors or Tesla or Apple, Amazon, where they can kick you to the curb by the way you part your hair. Public employees enjoy protections constitutionally and statutorily.”

The lawsuit asks that Smith be reinstated to her job, receive back pay and yet-to-be-determined damages.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Ex Hawaii#Ap#Tesla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy