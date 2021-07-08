Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

Favorable weather helps keep Alaska wildfire from resort

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPYQr_0arC8AvT00

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Favorable weather conditions have allowed firefighters to bolster protections for structures even as a wildfire burning in interior Alaska had grown on the opposite end, a fire official said Thursday.

Nearly 200 firefighters were battling the fire, parts of which had come within 100 yards (91.44 meters) of the Chena Hot Springs Resort about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) northeast of Fairbanks.

Firefighters took advantage of continued cool and wet weather to complete protective measures at about 70 cabins on the south side of Chena Hot Springs Road, and had positioned themselves to be in place if the fire moves closer and poses a threat.

The fire, started by lightning on June 18, has grown to 57 sq. miles., an increase of 17 sq. miles (44 sq. kilometers) since the last estimate.

The increase is a combination of better mapping and growth on the fire’s southern end, which is away from the resort, said Tim Mowry, a spokesperson for the Alaska Division of Forestry.

A voluntary evacuation order earlier issued by the Fairbanks North Star Borough remained in place.

No resort buildings, nearby homes or recreational cabins have been lost to the fire.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Alaska Anchorage#Interior Alaska#Extreme Weather#Ap#Chena Hot Springs Road
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Hank Johnson among demonstrators arrested at voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) was arrested on Thursday, along with other demonstrators, at a voting rights protest outside the Capitol. Johnson was arrested outside the Hart Senate Office building while attending the “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill” votings right protest organized by Black Votes Matter, The Washington Post reported.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy