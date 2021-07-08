Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Parents are arrested after their four-year-old son accidentally shot himself dead while his father shopped in a Colorado weed dispensary

By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Two parents have been arrested after their four-year-old son accidentally shot himself dead in a car while his father was shopping in a Colorado weed dispensary.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside the Maggie's Farm dispensary in Manitou Springs around 12pm on Tuesday.

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Manitou Springs Police Department said the boy - who was not named - was in a car with his mother Ashlynne Perez and younger sibling waiting for his father Carlos Perez to make a purchase inside the shop.

The four-year-old managed to find a gun and appeared to fire it as his own head, dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ashlynne, 25, and Carlos, 26, were both arrested and charged with criminally negligent child abuse resulting in death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsmrr_0arC87MX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oX5fL_0arC87MX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Umfqs_0arC87MX00
Police are pictured at the scene of the shooting in a parking lot by Maggie's Farm dispensary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b938T_0arC87MX00
Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department and Manitou Springs Police Department were on the scene of a death investigation on Tuesday

Several witnesses told KRDO that they heard a gunshot come from the parking lot. One witness also claimed she heard a woman screaming and saw one boy bleeding in a car.

Both Ashlynne and Carlos were booked into the El Paso County Jail, where they are being held on $10,000 bond each.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

'We want to remind the community to be sure to talk to your children about guns, even if you do not own guns,' the sheriff's office said in a release about the incident.

'If you own guns, gun safety must be taught to all those that are near the gun, the gun must be stored unloaded and locked up. All keys to the locks should be hidden,' they added.

Despite the shooting taking place right outside of Maggie's Farm, KRDO reports that customers continued to line up outside of the dispensary after the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5kTk_0arC87MX00
The body was found in the parking lot of the pot shop, where crime tape could be seen after the shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7xZ7_0arC87MX00
The dispensary closed on Tuesday and Wednesday following the shooting

The dispensary closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and released a statement about the shooting on its website.

'We express our deepest condolences to the family experiencing a tragic loss,' the statement read.

'Though the events are not connected to our business, we will continue to be a resource for the El Paso County Sheriff Department’s investigation.'

The shop appeared to reopen on Thursday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment reported 918 deaths in the state due to firearm injuries in 2020.

That marked a rise from 847 in 2019 and the most recorded in the state since data began being collected in 1998.

Fifteen of those deaths involved children aged 5 to 14 years old.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

209K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Shopping#Krdo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Houston couple and their six-year-old daughter are executed in their apartment while wounded child, 10, held her one-year-old brother in her arms and played dead until the masked shooter fled

Police in Houston are hunting for a gunman who executed a couple and their six-year-old daughter, threw a baby by the hair and wounded a 10-year-old child who survived by playing dead and was able to call her grandmother on FaceTime to summon help. The triple homicide unfolded at 10.30pm...
Denver, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Teen killer holds nephew’s mouth and pinches nose for ‘at least five minutes,’ hides his deceased body in closet

A Colorado teen will spend seven years in a juvenile facility for the murder of her young nephew, Jordan Vong. Jennie Bunson, now 18, was arrested in 2018 at age 16 after police found 7-year-old Jordan dead, following an intense search for the boy. On August 7, 2018, the Denver Police Department announced they found Jordan’s body inside his family’s home. A coroner pronounced the little boy deceased at the scene.
Missouri StatePosted by
NBC News

Nearly two decades after Missouri teen went missing from public pool on Fourth of July weekend, her mother says she just wants closure

In the summer of 2004, Ashley Martinez and her younger brother were ending the Fourth of July weekend with a day at the pool at Krug Park in St. Joseph, Missouri. Their mother, Tammy Mack, put 15-year-old Ashley in charge, dropped them off around 12 p.m. and told them she’d be back to pick them up at the end of the day. But when she returned, her son was waiting for her, but Ashley had vanished.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Father accused of murdering and burying 13-year-old son after child found photos of dad in women’s underwear

A 59-year-old man stands accused of second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who went missing in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito in southwestern Colorado.A witness testified on Tuesday during the second week of Mark Redwine’s murder trial that he had gone up a mountain road alone five months after Dylan’s disappearance. It was an area close to the spot where some of the boy’s bones were later found.Mr Redwine claims that he’s innocent. He says he came home after running errands on 19 November...
Pueblo, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Trial starts for man accused of cutting off mother’s head, caught on camera tossing her into carwash dumpster: Prosecutor

The murder trial for a Colorado man accused of killing his own mother and tossing her into a dumpster begins this week in Pueblo. As CrimeOnline previously reported, investigators released surveillance video of a man in October 2019 driving up to a dumpster at a South Side Pueblo car wash off of Ivywood Lane. The man then took a suitcase from his trunk and threw it in the dumpster.
Public SafetyThought Catalog

Her Alleged Murderer Was Found Dead In The Trunk Of Another Woman’s Car

At 1:30 in the morning of April 8, 2008 22-year-old Jamie Michelle Fraley talked to a friend and said she was still not feeling well and would be going to the hospital for the third time for the stomach flu. On the second visit, Jamie had returned home without seeing anyone rather than face the three hour wait and now felt she needed to return. Jamie did not drive and did not say who was driving her, only referring to the person driving her as “a friend”. She ended the call by saying “I have to go, my ride is here. He is here.” Jamie never checked in to the hospital and was never seen again.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available

Family members of a 5-year-old Las Vegas girl found dead in a hot house with no air conditioning Monday said the youth’s mother had an extensive support system available to her, but she never reached out for help or told anyone close to her that she was struggling financially. Kemaya...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Autumn Hallow: Despite 30 police calls, dad and stepmom starve, withhold water & beat beloved girl to death

The father and stepmother of slain Minnesota girl Autumn Hallow admitted in court this week that they killed the child while doling out punishment. As CrimeOnline previously reported, an autopsy revealed that 8-year-old Autumn had atrophied muscles and significant hair loss, puncture wounds on her head, bleeding on the brain and in the abdomen, and bruises on her hips and hands.
Arizona Stateinsideedition.com

Arizona Teen Found Dead in Car After Missing for Two Days

An Arizona teen that was missing for two days has been found dead in a parked car. 17-year-old Itzel Espinoza left her home to spend time with friends on Thursday, and when she did not return home her parents reported her missing to the police. According to AZFamily, the police...

Comments / 0

Community Policy