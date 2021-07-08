Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas man skips sentencing for debt selling scam

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a Kansas man who skipped his sentencing for a debt selling scam that involved millions of dollars.

Joel Tucker, of Prairie Village, pleaded guilty last year to criminal counts of transporting stolen money, bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion.

His attorneys said Thursday that Tucker was in Colorado dealing with a critical family situation, The Kansas City Star reported.

U.S. District Court Judge Roseann Ketchmark issued the arrest warrant and set a new sentencing hearing for Tuesday.

Most of Tucker’s charges stem from his selling phony consumer information to debt collectors, who then tried to get consumers to pay debts they didn’t owe. In 2017, the Federal Trade Commission obtained a $4 million judgment against Tucker for the same scam.

Tucker’s brother, former professional race car driver Scott Tucker, is serving a nearly 17-year sentence in federal prison for running an illegal payday loan operation in Overland Park that federal authorities said exploited more than 2 million borrowers.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Government
State
Colorado State
City
Prairie Village, KS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Debt Collectors#Bankruptcies#Ap#The Kansas City Star#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas City, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigating Kansas City’s latest shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating Kansas City’s latest homicide after being called early Friday to a neighborhood on the south end of the city. Officers were called around 3 a.m. Friday to an area just blocks north of Noble Park, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds outside a house. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Houston, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside

HOUSTON (AP) — An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said. The suspect is accused of running the ambulance off the road, the department said in a series of tweets. Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.

Comments / 1

Community Policy