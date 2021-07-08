Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, AR

New Kennels Approved for Animal Care & Adoption Center

By Mario Garcia
Posted by 
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It won't be long now the much-needed new kennels are just about three months away from being completed at the new Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana. Board members from Texarkana, Arkansas approved the purchase of new kennels this week something the facility has been waiting for in order to officially open. The new shelter will not only have more adoption kennels but provide better living conditions for its pets. This new building is expected to keep animals that are ready for adoption and the additional flooring space will be remodeled and used for incoming strays.

power959.com

Comments / 0

Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Pets & Animals
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Cats#The Animals#House Cats#Cat#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Museum Systems “Dear Folks: Dramatic Readings of Wartime Letters’ Saturday

The Texarkana Museum Systems will have a program called "Dear Folks: Dramatic Readings of Wartime Letters" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their program 'Dramatic Readings of Wartime letters". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday. This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems had to say about this event:
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Here Are 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family-friendly and most of them are free. 1. LIve Music In Texarkana. This weekend features some great music. From the country sounds of "Mike Mayberry and the Slowhands", to the electronica and EDM of "Droop Method" you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Free Iced Tea? Get it Today in Texarkana

What could be better than some cold iced sweet tea during the long hot summer? How about FREE sweet tea from McAlister's Deli 11th Annual Free Tea Day Today, July 22. It's all part of celebrating National Tea Month. Stop by your nearby location and get a free 32 oz. sweet or unsweet tea of your choice. The offer is valid from 10 am to close with no coupon or purchase necessary.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Stay in an Elegant Caboose in the Mountains of Arkansas

Last week I told you about the world's largest steam locomotive 'Big Boy' coming back to Texarkana, this week I want to tell you about a getaway stay at the Livingston Junction Cabooses in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. This unique vacation experience in Northwest Arkansas combines the love of trains with...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Is This The Best Party Home For Sale In Texarkana?

Ok, technically I believe the term is supposed to be "entertaining," which if you wanted to do some of that, this might be your perfect home. This amazing listing on Texas Blvd in Texarkana, Texas is currently priced at $1.1 Million, a little out of my price range, but what a house.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

‘Scooby Doo Mystery Party’ July 31 In Historic Texarkana

The Texarkana Museum Systems will have a 'Scooby-Doo Mystery Party' on Saturday, July 31st at the historic P.J. Ahern home. On Saturday, July 31st there will be a 'Scooby-Doo Mystery Party' at the P.J. Ahern home. This mystery party is being held in conjunction with the museum system's 50th birthday. The Texarkana Museum system reminds you that this is an adults-only event.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Arkansas’ Most Unique Vacation Spots Near Texarkana

Arkansas isn't called the natural state for no reason. The state really does offer up some of the most beautiful "naturescapes" to behold. Not only is it abundant in scenic beauty, Arkansas also offers some of the most unique vacation experiences... from bus Airbnbs (yes, you read that right), tree house tents, cave lodging to provide the most eccentric vacation and camping experience.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

The Delta Variant is Officially Now in Texarkana

We've been hearing about the Delta variant of COVID-19. It's more contagious and it can be the most severe of all the variants. Well, now it is officially in the Texarkana area. Delta Variant Is More Contagious. A couple of weeks ago it had been reported on news outlets that...
Hot Springs, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Alligator Farm in Hot Springs – Worth the Drive

It's been a few years since we have checked in with our friends at the Alligator Farm & Petting Zoo in Hot Springs, Arkansas, so we ran up there Saturday to look around and pet some goats, talk to the lemurs, and hold a real live alligator... and yeah, it's always "worth the drive".
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Adopt a Wild Horse or Burro You Could Earn $1,000

The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro event in Texarkana at the Four State Fairgrounds on Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17. Normally this event is held in Idabel each year but Texarkana should be thrilled to have the opportunity to host this event. There will be approximately 65 wild horses and burros available for adoption. Adoptions will begin at 9 AM - 5 PM on Friday and 8 AM - 4 PM Saturday. Appointments are encouraged and walkups will be accepted. Please call 414-339-4450 to make your appointment now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy