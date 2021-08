Just last year, performer and singer-songwriter Grimes gave birth to her first child, a son with entrepreneur Elon Musk. She gave Harper's Bazaar an inside glimpse into what her pregnancy diet was like in the publication's web series, and according to a few comments she made, her daily diet became dramatically different when she started eating for two (via YouTube). Namely, she started eating more regularly throughout the day rather than just indulging in a huge meal in the evening — although she did comment that her sleep habits mean she typically enjoys her breakfast around noon, a time that many people would be eating lunch.