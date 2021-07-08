Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo man arrested in 2 botched robbery attempts on same night

By Jeff Reinitz
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR FALLS — A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a Cedar Falls restaurant last week — one of at least two botched holdups on the same night. Police allege the suspect entered Taco Bell, 6023 University Ave., around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. His face was covered with two surgical masks —- one over his mouth and the other on his forehead —- and he told the employee to open the safe several times and then placed his hand in his pocket, giving the appearance of being armed, according to court records.

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Waterloo, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Chevrolet Avalanche#Corners Liquor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy