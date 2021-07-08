Waterloo man arrested in 2 botched robbery attempts on same night

CEDAR FALLS — A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a Cedar Falls restaurant last week — one of at least two botched holdups on the same night. Police allege the suspect entered Taco Bell, 6023 University Ave., around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. His face was covered with two surgical masks —- one over his mouth and the other on his forehead —- and he told the employee to open the safe several times and then placed his hand in his pocket, giving the appearance of being armed, according to court records.