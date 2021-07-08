Cancel
See where Warren Buffet’s $2 billion gifts to his kids have gone

By Kyle Schnitzer
Ladders
Ladders
 14 days ago
In 2006, Warren Buffett pledged to donate more than 99% of this fortune as part of his philanthropy effort. Over the past 15 years, he has donated about $2 billion worth in stocks to each of his three children’s foundations, The Washington Post reported.

The billionaire recently reiterated that his “incomprehensible” net worth is better served for charity rather than in his children’s pockets. “After much observation of super-wealthy families, here’s my recommendation: Leave the children enough so that they can do anything but not enough that they can do nothing,” Buffett said in a note to shareholders last month.

All three of his children – now in their mid-60s – pursue philanthropic efforts. Below we share where they donate a portion of their fortunes.

Peter Buffett: Where the money went

Peter Buffett, Warren’s youngest son, has invested big checks into revitalizaing Kingston, NY, an upstate town that sits on the Hudson River, according to The Wall Street Journal.

He and his wife founded the NoVo Foundation, which purchased $13 million worth of farmland and created a local agriculture lab. Peter, a musician, also helped fund an festival in the town where artists can exchange their work for free health care, according to the report.

Additionally, the foundation has repurposed old buildings and modernized them for charity: an old Honda dealership has been turned into a local food cooperative, and a local radio station has been turned into an ad-free, non-profit community broadcast, the paper said.

“I saw a lot of Anytown U.S.A. here,” he said. “It was not some precious bedroom community of New York. Kingston, as I got to know it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a little town in Ohio.’”

The NoVo Foundation has also helped other causes like offering a hand to indigenous people and launched an initiative called “Move to End Violence” in 2010 to help end violence against girls and women.

Howard Buffett: Where the money went

Warren Buffet’s oldest son, Howard, started the Howard G. Buffett Foundation in 1999. The Herald & Review said the eldest son has donated millions of dollars in Macon County, Il.

He reportedly has funded a 17-acre Community Care Center, a million-dollar donation into the revitalization of the City of Decatur, the Children’s Museum of Illinois, and several other local donations in the state.

Susie Buffett: Where the money went

Meanwhile, Susie Buffett, his daughter, lives in Nebraska and heads The Sherwood Foundation, an organization that promotes equality through social justice initiatives in Nebraska.

The Los Angeles Times reported last year that she has given $1.3 billion to charitable orgaizations in Omaha and Nebraska through the foundation with money sent to Omaha public schools, where it was used for classrom teaching, professional development and teacher support.

Ladders

Here are some of the highest-paying remote work jobs hiring now

For the first time ever, the city with the most high paying jobs available isn’t a city — it’s remote work. Ladders, Inc. analyzes data from 50,000 North American employers weekly. The most recent data shows when it comes to six-figure jobs, your city is now a state of mind.
Ladders

What a hiring manager really thinks when they catch you in a lie on your resume

There’s a difference between stretching a qualification, proposing creative, cross-field applications of your skillset, and straight-up lying on your resume to get the job. And let’s be clear, a good hiring manager will be able to tell when you have lied. Ladders spoke with D’Laina Boynton, Digital Strategist at Valorem Reply, and Adam Ghahramani, Founder at Blockwich, for some insights into the hiring lies they’ve experienced and what you can do to make sure it doesn’t happen.
Advocacyluxurylaunches.com

Just weeks after the divorce announcement of Bill and Melinda, their long time friend Warren Buffet has resigned as a trustee from the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation

Back in 2006, Warren Buffett pledged that he would give away all his Berkshire shares as annual gifts to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation. Today he has managed to keep half his promise after Warren Buffett officially announced that he is resigning as a trustee from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. As of today, he owns approximately $100 billion worth of 238,624 shares of his company Berkshire Hathway.
Charitieshngn.com

Warren Buffet Resigns From Gates Foundation, Gives Away His $4.1 Billion

Warren Buffett pronounced on Wednesday that he is donating an additional $4.1 billion to charitable organizations as he steps down as a trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor, has resigned as a trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and has given...
Warren Buffett Fast Facts

Warren Buffett Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Father: Howard Buffett, politician and businessman. Marriages: Astrid Menks (August 30, 2006-present); Susan (Thompson) Buffett (April 19, 1952-July 29, 2004, her death) Children: with Susan (Thompson) Buffett: Peter, 1958; Howard, 1954; Susan,...
GOBankingRates

10 Worst Investments Made by Millionaires

According to the Credit Suisse Global Wealth report, the number of American millionaires totaled about 21.9 million as of 2021, or about 6.6% of the total U.S. population. While that's a staggering...

