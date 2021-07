TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dangerous heat builds into the area today and lasts through at least the first part of August with the potential that a few days may bring some relief. Sunday, Monday and next Friday are the days in the 8 that have the possibility for at least some areas to either be cooler (either in the 80s or low 90s) because of more cloud cover or bring some rain to a portion of northeast KS. The other days in the 8 day will range from 94-103 with heat indices near or exceeding 100°.