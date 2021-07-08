Cancel
Kiefer Sutherland Cast as Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

By Antonio Ferme
Kiefer Sutherland will star as President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s “The First Lady.”. The series is described as a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The first season will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three dynamic First Ladies, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines.

