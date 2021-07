The Bitcoin market fluctuated during the trading session on Friday as we continue to hover just above the $30,000 level. At this point, I think it is only a matter of time before the market breaks down below the $30,000 level, opening up a much bigger move to the downside. The consolidation area is roughly $10,000 tall, so if we break down below the $30,000 level, it is likely that we will go looking towards the $20,000 level.