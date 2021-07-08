Remain vigilant

A cautionary tale is used to help the reader avoid potential danger. In that spirit, I would like to share with you details of what is happening just 260 miles to our south. Missouri currently leads the nation in new COVID-19 cases per capita and Springfield is the hot spot. The two largest hospitals in the community, CoxHealth and Mercy, are stretched to their limits. Mercy has been forced to borrow ventilators from other organizations to keep up with the demand. CoxHealth has found it necessary to transfer patients to other hospitals around the state to ensure they do not become overrun.