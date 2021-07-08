Review: It’s all about the garden at Poppy & Seed in Anaheim

The tomatoes catch my eye as I approach the entrance to Poppy & Seed in Anaheim. I see two beautiful heirlooms dangling heavily from their vines just outside the front door of the restaurant, a glass-and-steel structure that resembles a large greenhouse at the edge of the little park adjacent to the always-bustling Packing House. It takes every ounce of my willpower to resist the temptation to reach into the bush and give them a squeeze. I’m suddenly craving tomatoes.