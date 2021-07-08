Cancel
Come dine with me: the Queen opens up Buckingham Palace gardens for picnics

By Victoria Ward
Telegraph
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckingham Palace has unveiled a picnicware range featuring a floral blanket, a sandwich bag and a water bottle as its gardens are reopened to the public for the first time in almost two years. From Friday, visitors will have the chance to enjoy a picnic in the Queen’s back garden,...

