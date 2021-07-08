The keys to success

A woman on a mission to inspire passion in watchmaking, entrepreneur Melika Yazdjerdi’s love affair with horology is going from strength to strength. Whether you’re a diehard timepiece connoisseur or a wannabe member of Dubai’s prestigious watch community, it’s likely you will have heard the name Melika Yazdjerdi. With almost 12 years at Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons under her belt, plus her role as one of the leading forces behind Dubai Watch Week, her career trajectory spans multiple regions and sectors. However, Melika’s latest chapter looks set to be the most remarkable yet, having joined forces with renowned watch collector Hamdan Al Hudaidi to launch Ashfields Consultancies, the first luxury horology consultancy in the UAE, quickly followed by Perpétuel, a bricks-and-mortar destination designed to bring the passionate community together. “We started with our first client when our office was not even ready,” Melika tells MOJEH. “We used to meet him in DIFC at a different restaurant every time. It was so humbling and amazing, because here was someone willing to take a chance on us while we were still trying to figure out who we were.”