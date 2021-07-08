Cancel
New Google Pay debit card lets you actually spend the money people send you

By Ron Amadeo
Ars Technica
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Google blew up the existing Google Pay and started over with a new codebase that had more restrictions and fewer features. Now, the company is finally starting to add features on top of this stripped-down service, starting with the return of a debit card. According to a new report from 9to5Google (Google does not seem to have a blog post about this yet), starting this week, US Android users can request a "Google Pay Balance Card" that will allow them to spend their Google Pay balance directly on purchases.

