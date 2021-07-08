New Google Pay debit card lets you actually spend the money people send you
Earlier this year, Google blew up the existing Google Pay and started over with a new codebase that had more restrictions and fewer features. Now, the company is finally starting to add features on top of this stripped-down service, starting with the return of a debit card. According to a new report from 9to5Google (Google does not seem to have a blog post about this yet), starting this week, US Android users can request a "Google Pay Balance Card" that will allow them to spend their Google Pay balance directly on purchases.arstechnica.com
