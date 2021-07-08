Bankers who moan about long hours told to find another job

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Hold.