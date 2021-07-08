Cancel
Economy

Bankers who moan about long hours told to find another job

By Lucy Burton,
Telegraph
 15 days ago

Junior bankers who complain about being burned out by long hours in the office should stop moaning and think about changing career, according to an American banking boss. Howard Lutnick, who runs Cantor Fitzgerald, said bankers should go into the job knowing it will involve late nights and weekend work.

