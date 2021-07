Big displacement and big compression help make this Mopar stroker wake up on Westech's dyno. Why have a big-block Mopar mill when you can have an even bigger big-block Mopar mill? Well, I think we all know the answer to that: In most all cases, bigger is better. This is especially true when it comes to making more of the glorious torque that makes our hot rods and race cars fast and fun to drive. Engine Masters co-host and Westech dyno wrangler Steve Brule knows this, as well, which is why he sent us over info on this 520-cubic-inch Mopar big-block built by Ken Etter.