Wyatt Teller impressed with Browns “insane” continuity on offense
This offseason, the Browns spent a lot of resources on their defense to elevate a unit that finished 17th in yards allowed and 21st in points allowed in 2020. But Cleveland largely left its offense alone, creating significant continuity along the unit entering 2021. The club’s starting give O-linemen are all back, plus key members of the blocking scheme like tight ends Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant, and David Njoku.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
