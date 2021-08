Brad Pitt, 57, won the War of the Roses for the children. And in this success, his first wife Jennifer Aniston, 52, played a very special role. He has won! In the divorce war with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has now been awarded shared custody of the children in court. And while he is happy, his ex is already thinking about how she can challenge the verdict. After all, she had given everything to ensure that she got sole custody.