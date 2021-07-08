Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Sajid 1, Hancock 0: New Health Secretary mocks predecessor's affair with married aide during Zoom speech, joking: 'Is my camera on? The one on my laptop, not the one on the ceiling'

By Connor Boyd Assistant
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid has taken a cheeky dig at Matt Hancock for getting caught having an affair on CCTV.

Mr Javid, who replaced the disgraced MP last month over the scandal, joked about the infamous camera which captured his predecessor kissing and groping an aide.

Speaking at a local government conference today, Mr Javid said: 'I hope my camera is on... I mean the one on my laptop, not the one on the ceiling.'

He made the remark, which prompted nervous chuckles from the panel, from his new office at the Department of Health, where Mr Hancock and Gina Coladangelo were caught in the act.

The footage, captured in early May but only published a fortnight ago, showed the former Health Secretary flagrantly flouting his own social distancing rules.

Mr Hancock was forced to resign on June 28, three days after the video surfaced and made national headlines.

The clip also sparked wider questions about national security, with many ministers revealing they were not aware they were under constant surveillance.

Mr Javid has previously swiped at Mr Hancock, liking a meme on social media which suggested he installed the camera himself as a ploy to get the gig.

The former Chancellor and Home Secretary has since revealed the CCTV camera in the ministerial office has been disabled 'for security' purposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEtxG_0arC4lFO00
Not-so-subtle dig: The new Health Secretary giggles after taking a cheeky swipe at Matt Hancock for getting caught having an affair on CCTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nb5Nj_0arC4lFO00
Deadpan: He made the remark with a completely straight face, prompting nervous chuckles from the panel (shown)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErclT_0arC4lFO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCBBV_0arC4lFO00

Mr Javid appeared to take a few more subtle jabs at Mr Hancock, claiming that he 'hadn't found it easy' watching the pandemic response 'from the sidelines'.

The five-time Cabinet minister, who was housing, communities and local government minister from 2016 to 2018, also pointed out that there hadn't been a health secretary that 'actually had experience in local government' in 100 years.

Unlocking on July 19 is a 'dangerous and unethical experiment'

More than 100 top scientists and doctors have accused Boris Johnson of conducting a 'dangerous and unethical experiment' by pressing on with July 19's unlocking.

In a letter in The Lancet, the experts have demanded the Government reconsider its plan to abandon all restrictions in England this month, describing it as 'premature'.

They warned that going ahead with Freedom Day despite accepting there could be hundreds of thousands of infections each day is both 'unethical and illogical'.

Allowing Covid to rip through the country will leave 'hundreds of thousands with long-term illness and disability' due to the effects of the virus itself, as well as long Covid, they said.

Among the 122 signatories are Dr Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet, Sir David King, a former chief scientific adviser under David Cameron's Government, and Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) Council.

The letter has also been signed by several of No10's own expert advisers, including Professor Susan Michie and Professor Stephen Reicher, highlighting the rift within SAGE over the July 19 unlocking.

Mr Javid is considered to be more of a lockdown 'hawk' than his predecessor, who was much more in favour of lockdowns.

Speaking about Covid at the Local Government Association conference today, he revealed he was 'very comfortable' with pushing ahead with July 19's unlocking.

But Mr Javid, who said earlier in the week there could be 100,000 infections a day next month, accepted there would be 'a lot' more cases.

'We feel very comfortable with the plans we have set out, despite the rise we are going to see in infections,' he said.

'I think they are going to be a lot higher by July 19 than they are today, I think into August they are going to be even higher than that.

'But it's the vaccine that's working and that's what gives us the confidence. The vaccine is doing its job, it truly is a wall of defence we've built.'

He sympathised with people who were anxious about lifting all restrictions in one go later this month but added: 'I'd ask them to think... if you don't start opening now, then when?'

Echoing comments made by Professor Chris Whitty Boris Johnson at a Downing Street press conference earlier in the week, he added: 'All the public health officials that we have, the scientists, our epidemiologists are saying that it's much better to open up going into the summer – for lots of reasons – than just waiting to do it in the winter.'

Professor Whitty explained on Monday that there will be a spike in cases no matter when curbs are dropped and that it would be better to get it out of the way when the NHS isn't busy.

Mr Javid also warned that this winter's flu season could be more challenging than previous years due to a lack of confidence in the vaccine and low natural immunity due to lockdown.

He said the potential problems from flu underlined the need to lift the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England this summer rather than risk a wave of Covid cases coinciding with the annual NHS winter pressures.

This winter 'we have a much lower level of immunity than we normally have' to flu because of the lack of cases in 2020 and 2021.

And the development of a vaccine is usually helped by examining cases in the southern hemisphere winter but 'there wasn't much flu going on there either'.

'So it means that although there is a vaccine, scientists have a lot less confidence in that vaccine than they normally do,' he said.

'So you put all that together – we've got all the flu pressures that you would normally expect and obviously Covid still around – so we do need to start opening up.

'We feel very comfortable with the plans we have set out, despite the rise we are going to see in infections.'

Mr Javid said cases would be 'a lot higher' by July 19 and 'into August they are going to be even higher than that', but the vaccines were working.

The Health Secretary indicated that demand for flu jabs could be 'dramatically' increased by the plan to offer Covid booster shots at the same time.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

209K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Michie
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Camera#Public Health England#Uk#Hancock 0#New Health#Cctv#The Department Of Health#Home#Lancet#Government#Bma Rrb Council#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Health
News Break
Laptops
Country
U.K.
Related
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson's ambitious social care plans shelved until autumn

The Government’s long-awaited social care plans have been delayed until the autumn after Boris Johnson and the key cabinet ministers behind the package were forced to self-isolate due to Covid-19. Negotiations between the Prime Minister, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, over the shape of a...
PoliticsLife Style Extra

UK PM Johnson "terrible" for country, says ex-aide Cummings

(Alliance News) - Dominic Cummings has admitted he thought Boris Johnson being UK Prime Minister was "terrible for the country", but that he and "a few dozen" backers sought to use his premiership to their advantage. The former de facto chief of staff in No 10 said he had found...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock: Two houses searched after CCTV images of former health secretary embracing aide leaked

Two residential properties in the south of England have been searched by the Information Commissioner’s Office after CCTV images of Matt Hancock embracing an aide in his Whitehall office were leaked.The organisation said personal computer equipment and electronic devices at the addresses were seized as part of its probe into alleged breaches of the Data Protection Act.Steve Eckersley, director of investigations at the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), said: "It's vital that all people, which includes the employees of government departments and members of the public who interact with them, have trust and confidence in the protection of their personal...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dawn Butler kicked out of parliament after calling Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ – here’s how people reacted

Dawn Butler was asked to leave the House of Commons yesterday after she accused Boris Johnson of “lying” to the public.The Labour MP was asked to leave by temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins for the remainder of the day after she made a number of comments about the Prime Minister’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.It is considered not within the boundaries of parliamentary etiquette to call another member a liar.Butler said: “Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country over and...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Is there ANYONE left at the Department of Health? Speaker Lindsay Hoyle rages at government making announcements ‘from their gardens’ as another minister reveals she has been ‘pinged’ after Sajid Javid tested positive

Junior health minister Jo Churchill announced Thursday she was pinged by the NHS coronavirus app and will be required to quarantine, joining Health Secretary Sajid Javid who tested positive for Covid-19 last week in house arrest, along with Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak who had contact with the health minister.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Isolation rules for double-vaccinated Britons may not be lifted on 16 August, minister warns

The pledge to lift isolation rules for double-vaccinated people who are close contacts of a Covid case on 16 August may not go ahead, a minister has warned.Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, said no final decision would be taken until a week before that date – adding he was keeping his “fingers crossed”.Downing Street fuelled confusion about the government’s plans by declining to say whether or not the cabinet minister was correct and refusing to offer a guarantee that the new exemption for double-jabbed people come into effect on 16 August.Instead, a No 10 spokesperson simply pointed out that both...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Starmer did not try to find isolation ‘get-out clause’ like PM – Reeves

Sir Keir Starmer did not try and find a “get-out clause” to avoid self-isolation like the Prime Minister and Chancellor, a senior member of his shadow cabinet has said. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should be more focused on keeping public services running and shelves stocked in the midst of the so called “pingdemic” – which has seen more than 600,000 people in England and Wales forced to quarantine in the last week.
PoliticsBBC

Government rules out searching Matt Hancock's private emails

The government has said it will not search the private email account of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock for discussions on official business. Downing Street has admitted Mr Hancock, who quit last month, used his personal address for this reason. The campaign group Good Law Project argued his inbox should...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dawn Butler: Why was Labour MP ordered to leave the Commons?

In highly charged scenes on Thursday, the Labour MP Dawn Butler was ejected from the House of Commons after repeatedly refusing to withdraw an accusation that Boris Johnson is a liar.“The prime minister has lied to this house time and time again,” she told the deputy speaker, Judith Cummins. When asked to “reflect on her words”, Ms Butler said: “It’s funny that we get in trouble in this place for calling out the lie, rather than the person lying.”Going on to cite a popular social media video – a collection of statements made by Mr Johnson deemed untrue, including...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Saved by the bell, Boris Johnson’s government flip-flops off for the summer

On the last day of term in parliament, there’s a bad tradition of governments sneaking out a host of unwelcome reports and decisions they hope to hide amid the great Westminster summer escape. Not this time. Instead, in a week of fiasco for the government, all we can hear is the ear-splitting clatter of huge cans being kicked down the road. Recess comes with everything Boris Johnson should have done left undone. The prime minister’s fatal indecision is final.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Given the prime minister’s disdain for parliament, is it any wonder Dawn Butler broke rules to call him a ‘liar’?

On the last day of parliament before the summer recess, Labour MP Dawn Butler was asked to leave the Commons chamber after refusing to retract remarks in which she called Boris Johnson a liar – an accusation that isn’t allowed under Commons rules.“At the end of the day, the prime minister has lied to this house time and time again,” said Butler. “And it’s funny that we get in trouble in this place for calling out the lie, rather than the person lying.”My colleague John Rentoul believes that it was little more than a publicity stunt on the last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy