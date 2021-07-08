Family of biracial girl, 7, whose hair was cut by white school librarian reveals she previously tried to straighten their daughter's hair as they slam probe that found incident that sparked outrage wasn't motivated by race

A white Michigan school librarian, who sparked outrage after cutting a biracial first grade girl's long, curly hair in March, wasn't motivated by race, a third-party investigation concluded.

But an advocate for seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer's family told DailyMail.com that the probe isn't 'credible' because no one reached out to the Hoffmeyer family, who would've told them the librarian tried to straighten her hair a month earlier.

Christina Laster, the Director of Policy and Legislation for the National Parents Union and advocate for the Hoffmeyer family, said the investigation 'was one sided' and the Hoffmeyer family still believes the haircut was racially motivated.

'They have not witnessed white children treated the same - as if their hair and looks are a problem to be solved,' Laster told DailyMail.com.

The Mount Pleasant Public School District in Central Michigan, which has a 2.5percent black population, announced the probe's findings in a statement on Friday.

The National Parents Union issued its own response statement the same day, saying, 'It seems clear to us the “investigation” was conducted to make sure the outcome was in favor of MPPS.'

It 'was not done with the intention of bringing forth the truth, reckoning with the harm done and setting best practices in place.'

This undated photo provided by Jimmy Hoffmeyer shows his daughter seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer after a classmate and a teacher cut her hair on separate occasions

Jimmy Hoffmeyer took to Facebook to share news of the incident involving his daughter

The messy situation started when another young student cut Jurnee's hair on the bus on March 24. Her dad chalked it up to kids being kids and took his daughter to a salon that day for asymmetrical styling.

But on March 26, Jurnee arrived home from school crying with another haircut; this time from the school's librarian.

Laster told DailyMail.com that this whole situation has been traumatizing for the young girl.

'Jurnee looks in the mirror everyday and wonders if her hair is going to grow back,' said Laster, adding that her parents and therapist are teaching her coping skills.

'They're trying to teach her to think of positive; that it's going to grow back, but that's hard for a seven year old,' Laster said.

'They don't have a concept of time. When you tell someone that young that you're 30 minutes away from the store, it feels like an eternity to them.'

Jurnee Hoffmeyer, who is biracial, is pictured before the unapproved haircuts took place

In Friday's statement, the school district said the librarian, who wasn't named, will be placed on a 'last chance' agreement during which time any future violations will likely result in termination for violating school policy.

'We believe a last chance agreement is appropriate given that the employee has an outstanding record of conduct and has never once been reprimanded in more than 20 years of work at MPPS,' the school's statement said.

Two other unnamed employees were given written reprimands that will go in their files, according to the school district.

'It's clear from the third-party investigation and the district's own internal investigation that MPPS employees had good intentions when performing the haircut, the district said in Friday's statement.

'Regardless, their decisions and actions are unacceptable and show a major lack of judgement. The employees involved have acknowledged their wrong actions and apologized.'

Laster said they're getting a slap on the wrist to protect their jobs, meanwhile 'the child is not considered valuable.'

'It's very upsetting,' she said. '(The librarian) should've been fired.'

Jimmy Hoffmeyer pictured with his wife Christie

DailyMail.com reached out to the school district for further comment.

Before Laster got involved, Jimmy Hoffmeyer, Jurnee's dad, claimed the principal tried to get the incident to disappear without issuing more serious discipline.

'She kept asking me what she could do to make it go away,' Hoffmeyer said of the school's principal.

The district superintendent called Hoffmeyer a week later offering to mail out apology cards, a call he angrily hung up on.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer is biracial, as are his three daughters, while his wife, Christie, is white.

'I'm not one to try to make things about race,' Jimmy Hoffmeyer told the Associated Press in April. 'I've pretty much grown up with only white people, myself.'

Hoffmeyer has since moved his daughter from one school to another and is considering moving her to a private school.

There was a contentious school board meeting about the incident in April, where one person noted the seriousness of cutting the hair of a Black or biracial child.

'I feel like you don't quite understand the impact of hair on the Black community or how serious this matter actually goes,' one person said during the board meeting, according to UpNorthLive.

Christie Hoffmeyer took to Facebook after the meeting to thank everyone for their support.

'Just got done with the school board meeting ... I must say I couldn't be more proud and thankful of all the love and support my family received from our community and others from all around the world,' Christie Hoffmeyer posted on Facebook.

Pictured: Ganiard Elementary School, where Jurnee attended school. She has since been put in another school and her parents are awaiting a public apology from the school

In Friday's statement, the school district said they've apologized to the Hoffmeyer family.

The National Parents Union said in its statement that wasn't true.

'Contrary to their statement, and in another stunning act of disrespect to the Hoffmeyer family, no apology or communication has happened with the family despite the claims from the superintendent,' the union said.

The family is also trying to push for The Crown Act, which was reintroduced in Michigan in February, that would make it illegal to discriminate based on hair texture or styles such as braids, locks, and twists.