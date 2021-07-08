Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Family of biracial girl, 7, whose hair was cut by white school librarian reveals she previously tried to straighten their daughter's hair as they slam probe that found incident that sparked outrage wasn't motivated by race

By Christopher Eberhart For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

A white Michigan school librarian, who sparked outrage after cutting a biracial first grade girl's long, curly hair in March, wasn't motivated by race, a third-party investigation concluded.

But an advocate for seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer's family told DailyMail.com that the probe isn't 'credible' because no one reached out to the Hoffmeyer family, who would've told them the librarian tried to straighten her hair a month earlier.

Christina Laster, the Director of Policy and Legislation for the National Parents Union and advocate for the Hoffmeyer family, said the investigation 'was one sided' and the Hoffmeyer family still believes the haircut was racially motivated.

'They have not witnessed white children treated the same - as if their hair and looks are a problem to be solved,' Laster told DailyMail.com.

The Mount Pleasant Public School District in Central Michigan, which has a 2.5percent black population, announced the probe's findings in a statement on Friday.

The National Parents Union issued its own response statement the same day, saying, 'It seems clear to us the “investigation” was conducted to make sure the outcome was in favor of MPPS.'

It 'was not done with the intention of bringing forth the truth, reckoning with the harm done and setting best practices in place.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDVrV_0arC4fx200
This undated photo provided by Jimmy Hoffmeyer shows his daughter seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer after a classmate and a teacher cut her hair on separate occasions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RC2yf_0arC4fx200
Jimmy Hoffmeyer took to Facebook to share news of the incident involving his daughter

The messy situation started when another young student cut Jurnee's hair on the bus on March 24. Her dad chalked it up to kids being kids and took his daughter to a salon that day for asymmetrical styling.

But on March 26, Jurnee arrived home from school crying with another haircut; this time from the school's librarian.

Laster told DailyMail.com that this whole situation has been traumatizing for the young girl.

'Jurnee looks in the mirror everyday and wonders if her hair is going to grow back,' said Laster, adding that her parents and therapist are teaching her coping skills.

'They're trying to teach her to think of positive; that it's going to grow back, but that's hard for a seven year old,' Laster said.

'They don't have a concept of time. When you tell someone that young that you're 30 minutes away from the store, it feels like an eternity to them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgQLT_0arC4fx200
Jurnee Hoffmeyer, who is biracial, is pictured before the unapproved haircuts took place

In Friday's statement, the school district said the librarian, who wasn't named, will be placed on a 'last chance' agreement during which time any future violations will likely result in termination for violating school policy.

'We believe a last chance agreement is appropriate given that the employee has an outstanding record of conduct and has never once been reprimanded in more than 20 years of work at MPPS,' the school's statement said.

Two other unnamed employees were given written reprimands that will go in their files, according to the school district.

'It's clear from the third-party investigation and the district's own internal investigation that MPPS employees had good intentions when performing the haircut, the district said in Friday's statement.

'Regardless, their decisions and actions are unacceptable and show a major lack of judgement. The employees involved have acknowledged their wrong actions and apologized.'

Laster said they're getting a slap on the wrist to protect their jobs, meanwhile 'the child is not considered valuable.'

'It's very upsetting,' she said. '(The librarian) should've been fired.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5pit_0arC4fx200
Jimmy Hoffmeyer pictured with his wife Christie

DailyMail.com reached out to the school district for further comment.

Before Laster got involved, Jimmy Hoffmeyer, Jurnee's dad, claimed the principal tried to get the incident to disappear without issuing more serious discipline.

'She kept asking me what she could do to make it go away,' Hoffmeyer said of the school's principal.

The district superintendent called Hoffmeyer a week later offering to mail out apology cards, a call he angrily hung up on.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer is biracial, as are his three daughters, while his wife, Christie, is white.

'I'm not one to try to make things about race,' Jimmy Hoffmeyer told the Associated Press in April. 'I've pretty much grown up with only white people, myself.'

Hoffmeyer has since moved his daughter from one school to another and is considering moving her to a private school.

There was a contentious school board meeting about the incident in April, where one person noted the seriousness of cutting the hair of a Black or biracial child.

'I feel like you don't quite understand the impact of hair on the Black community or how serious this matter actually goes,' one person said during the board meeting, according to UpNorthLive.

Christie Hoffmeyer took to Facebook after the meeting to thank everyone for their support.

'Just got done with the school board meeting ... I must say I couldn't be more proud and thankful of all the love and support my family received from our community and others from all around the world,' Christie Hoffmeyer posted on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UtCJi_0arC4fx200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1Cyt_0arC4fx200
Pictured: Ganiard Elementary School, where Jurnee attended school. She has since been put in another school and her parents are awaiting a public apology from the school

In Friday's statement, the school district said they've apologized to the Hoffmeyer family.

The National Parents Union said in its statement that wasn't true.

'Contrary to their statement, and in another stunning act of disrespect to the Hoffmeyer family, no apology or communication has happened with the family despite the claims from the superintendent,' the union said.

The family is also trying to push for The Crown Act, which was reintroduced in Michigan in February, that would make it illegal to discriminate based on hair texture or styles such as braids, locks, and twists.

Comments / 2605

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

210K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Long Hair#Curly Hair#Private Schools#Librarian#Biracial#Mpps#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I silently mouthed to my husband, ‘We have a little girl.’ At that moment, we became parents.’: Adoptive mom of 4 shares journey

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We never imagined we would lose a son. When we began the adoption process, we hoped to build a family. We did not anticipate the heartache and brokenness. How our lives would be upended, rearranged, and unraveled. We missed the bigger picture.
KidsPosted by
Upworthy

Seven-year-old writes passive-aggressive letter to mom for interrupting her TV time

When a 7-year-old girl was asked to turn off the TV and go wash, she decided to write a "customer complaint" to her parents. When kids throw tantrums, they usually just cry, but this girl decided to write a full-fledged letter to her parents. She let her mother know in no uncertain terms that she was disappointed in being asked to turn off the movie she was watching. She also drew a face to let her mother know that she was not happy about it. The girl's mother shared her daughter's passive-aggressive letter-writing on Reddit.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Returns to Her Family after Leaving Them Many Years Ago, Son Teaches Her a Lesson – Subscriber Story

Ever since Sam’s mom left him and his father for another man, the ten-year-old resented her. One day, she came back and learns an important lesson from her son. Sam was only ten years old when his mom, Aurora, left their household. She had an affair with a wealthy man and wanted a better life, so she packed all her belongings and left her only son and husband.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I just want you to know, we are the family who adopted your son.’ Adopted boy surprised with biological mom, now part of beautiful open adoption

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “After 7.5 years of infertility and pregnancy losses, my husband and I wanted nothing more than to be parents. We explored the different options of adoption, and we felt like adoption from foster care was the perfect path for us. There are over 100,000 children in our foster care system who are freed for adoption and waiting for a forever family.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

White TikTok influencers respond after being hit with online backlash for adopting Black child

A white couple on TikTok have hit back after facing criticism over the adoption of their Black son, Abriel.Steven and Ashley Evans, the couple who go by @happilyevansafterr on the platform, posted a video to address the negative comments they received from people.The Evans family documented their adoption journey with their son on the app, and commenters felt that they would not be the best parents for Abriel.Daily Mail notes that they adopted Abriel in 2019.“Being a white father to our adopted Black son, people often comment and tell us that we won’t be able to raise him to be a strong black man someday,”...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘It’s really sad that people are trying to segregate children’: White TikTokers blasted for adopting Black child

A white TikTok influencer couple that posts under the username @happilyevansafterr faced backlash after making videos about the adoption of their Black son, Abriel. Reposting in honor of Juneteenth coming up! Let’s be the change! ✊🏾✊🏻#juneteenth #adoption #foryou #bethechange. ♬ Don’t Give Up On Me (From “Five Feet Apart”) –...
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused Service Because Of Her Weight ‘I Was Humiliated’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon, that she has frequented for years, due to her weight. Ashley Cheffen says the nail techs at the Posh Nail Spa salon told her that they could not fulfill her nail appointment due to the size of her body. Cheffen stated that she has been going to this nail salon since 2018; however, on June 18, 2021, she didn’t receive the same treatment she was accustomed to. “I went, and it was pretty busy, and I sat in the waiting area for fifteen to twenty minutes, which is expected on a Friday night,” stated Cheffen. Cheffen finally got called back to a chair to begin her pedicure. She stated the nail tech began prepping her feet for the pedicure then stopped. Cheffen then said that shortly after, the receptionist walked over to her and stated that they would not be able to continue her service because of the weight limit on the chair.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Adopted' woman, 56, reveals horror at learning her parents illegally BOUGHT her from a Georgia baby trafficker - after spending 13 years searching for answers about her birth mom

A woman who was searching for her biological parents has recounted how she discovered she was taken from her birth mother and sold on the black market by a corrupt doctor. Jane Blasio, 56, from Akron, Ohio, was one of the hundreds of babies who were trafficked out the back door of Dr. Thomas J. Hicks's small-town clinic in McCaysville, Georgia, from the 1940s through the 1960s.

Comments / 2605

Community Policy