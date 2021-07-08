Business of Space: Redwire hosting analyst day July 8, here's what you need to know

The stock price of Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to Jupiter Wellness announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,066,258 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share to be issued by the company, 540,884 shares of Common Stock to be issued by certain selling stockholders of the company and warrants to buy up to 11,607,142 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $2.79 per company offering share/selling stockholder share and $0.01 per company warrant.
