Business of Space: Redwire hosting analyst day July 8, here's what you need to know

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Champion Iron from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.55.