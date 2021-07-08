Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know before the Market Opens

U.S. futures were trending lower on Thursday as investors continue to pay close attention to dramatic moves in the Treasury market. The sell-off in the equity market comes amid growing worries over a potential slowdown in growth resulting from COVID-19 shocks. Dow futures slid 1.06%, S&P futures fell 1.0%, and Nasdaq futures were down 1.03% at the time of writing. Northern Technologies International (NTIC) and Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) are expected to report their quarterly earnings before the market opens. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU), Concord Medical Services Holdings, Ltd. (CCM), and Accolade Inc. (ACCD) are expected to report after the market closes. Daré Bioscience Inc. (DARE) was the most actively traded stock in pre-market trading, jumping 14.14%, with more than 1.6 million shares changing hands at the time of writing. The pop came a day after the California-based health care company said it secured a $48.95 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) was the biggest gainer in the pre-market, popping 70.76% at the time of writing. Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) was the biggest loser in the pre-market, falling about 19% at the time of writing. The slide comes a day after the company announces it has raised $85 million in proceeds from its recently announced $150 million at-the-market equity program. In M&A news Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has reached an agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Calcium DC Pte Ltd for €76 million. The transaction is expected to close in the next 90 days, subject to customary closing conditions. DiDi’s (DIDI) prospects in China have received yet another blow on Alibaba’s (BABA) Alipay suspending support for its light version software. The mobile and online payment platform has confirmed it will no longer offer light-version software to new users. The suspension follows an order by Chinese regulators against the app’s listing on app stores in China. Telefonica (TEF) is teaming up with viral video platform Tik Tok to come up with new ways for people to enjoy videos across its services. The two companies will partner in areas of service distribution marketing and enhancing technological efficiencies. Additionally, the telecommunication company intends to develop local co-marketing and strategic partnerships for European and Latin American markets.