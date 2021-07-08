Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know before the Market Opens

By Payal Gupta
smarteranalyst.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. futures were trending lower on Thursday as investors continue to pay close attention to dramatic moves in the Treasury market. The sell-off in the equity market comes amid growing worries over a potential slowdown in growth resulting from COVID-19 shocks. Dow futures slid 1.06%, S&P futures fell 1.0%, and Nasdaq futures were down 1.03% at the time of writing. Northern Technologies International (NTIC) and Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) are expected to report their quarterly earnings before the market opens. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU), Concord Medical Services Holdings, Ltd. (CCM), and Accolade Inc. (ACCD) are expected to report after the market closes. Daré Bioscience Inc. (DARE) was the most actively traded stock in pre-market trading, jumping 14.14%, with more than 1.6 million shares changing hands at the time of writing. The pop came a day after the California-based health care company said it secured a $48.95 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) was the biggest gainer in the pre-market, popping 70.76% at the time of writing. Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) was the biggest loser in the pre-market, falling about 19% at the time of writing. The slide comes a day after the company announces it has raised $85 million in proceeds from its recently announced $150 million at-the-market equity program. In M&A news Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has reached an agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Calcium DC Pte Ltd for €76 million. The transaction is expected to close in the next 90 days, subject to customary closing conditions. DiDi’s (DIDI) prospects in China have received yet another blow on Alibaba’s (BABA) Alipay suspending support for its light version software. The mobile and online payment platform has confirmed it will no longer offer light-version software to new users. The suspension follows an order by Chinese regulators against the app’s listing on app stores in China. Telefonica (TEF) is teaming up with viral video platform Tik Tok to come up with new ways for people to enjoy videos across its services. The two companies will partner in areas of service distribution marketing and enhancing technological efficiencies. Additionally, the telecommunication company intends to develop local co-marketing and strategic partnerships for European and Latin American markets.

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Market#Treasury#S P#Saratoga Investment Corp#Kewaunee Scientific Corp#Kequ#Accolade Inc#Dar Bioscience Inc#Arpo#Irm#Calcium Dc Pte Ltd#Chinese#Tef#European#Latin American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Stocks
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Even as Markets Hit an All-Time High

Right now, I think one of the best moves for investors is to look into undervalued stocks. That’s because there are several positive factors that continue to take the markets higher. Today, the global economy is on a gradual path to recovery. Furthermore, the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic might just be over. At the same time, the Federal Reserve has continued to pursue expansionary policies. It’s very likely that interest rates will increase in baby steps in 2023 and beyond.
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade ahead of the release of jobless claims data. The Dow Jones surged more than 280 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Dominos, Crocs, CSX

Stocks were mixed Thursday as investors weighed optimism about earnings and the economic recovery against a surprising jump in U.S. unemployment claims. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:. 1. Domino's | Increase 11%. Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report jumped after the fast-food pizza...
StocksDailyFx

Twitter and Intel Earnings Lift Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.07%, +0.20% and +0.66% respectively. Both Twitter and Intel beat EPS estimates, but Intel’s forward guidance disappointed investors. Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to open mixed. Japanese markets are shut for a holiday. Twitter, Intel, Jobless Claims, Asia-Pacific at Open:. Wall Street...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) shares jumped 138.2% to close at $13.22 on Thursday after the company announced new results from its TATX-03 PolyTope Therapy, demonstrating potent pseudovirus neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares gained 62.7% to settle at $16.45 as the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, plummeting almost 800 points or 3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,220-point plateau although it's expected to find traction on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing And Chevron Soar As The Dow Jones Finishes Higher

U.S. indices were trading higher as stocks continue to rebound following Monday’s weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.84% to $347.99. The...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Open Mixed, Rebound Wobbles; Crocs, OneMain, CSX Rally; Microsoft's Pre-Earnings Target Hike

Stocks sputtered out of the starting gate Thursday, threatening to snuff the market's two-day rally after an unexpected uptick in unemployment claims. Earnings fueled some dramatic premarket action, as railroads CSX and Union Pacific rallied and Crocs spiked. Floor & Decor and Bill.com advanced in buy ranges. On the Dow Jones today, Salesforce.com rose to an early lead.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Here’s what you should know before buying Bitcoin right now

Bitcoin has been holding itself around the lower ranges of its chart for quite some time now. This consolidation has resulted in a weird pattern being repeated, one which has made investors question their decisions. Does this mean they will begin accumulating or are they about to dispose of their BTC?
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

On Tuesday, shares of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $431.28. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Netflix, Chipotle Report Earnings Late; Broad Market Rally Lacks This

Dow Jones futures tilted higher Tuesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally rebounded Tuesday with broad-based gains, though it came on lighter volume. Treasury yields reversed higher while Bitcoin undercut $30,000. Netflix (NFLX) headlined key earnings reports late Tuesday, along with Intuitive Surgical...
Stockspulse2.com

AAPL Stock: $185 Target From Wedbush

The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a $185 price target from Wedbush. These are the details. The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a $185 price target from Wedbush. And Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives assigned the company an “Outperform” rating. Ives noted that more good...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Dow Stocks With 48% to 58% Upside, According to Wall Street

The Dow Jones' 30 components are a diverse collection of time-tested and profitable businesses. Wall Street's high-water price targets should probably be taken with a grain of salt. For the past 125 years, arguably no stock index has been more widely followed than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI). The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Coca-Cola

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
StocksInvestorPlace

Semiconductor Stocks: What Are ASML, LRCX, AMAT and KLAC Doing Today?

Today, semiconductor stocks are among the growth stocks investors have their eyes on. Various key players such as ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) are trending higher today. These stocks are all trading in high correlation to each other, up approximately 4% at the time of writing.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Nvidia Stock - How to Trade It After the Split

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares have not had a pretty run lately and the company’s stock split doesn’t seem to be helping. While the stock went on an impressive rally — climbing 55% from the May low to the July high — we’ve seen Nvidia lose some air lately.

Comments / 0

Community Policy