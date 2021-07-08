McDonald’s Rewards Fans with MyMcDonald’s Rewards

I've always tried to avoid arguments about what is, or is not, "barbecue," since no matter how valid your points are, if someone has called grilling ribs in the backyard "barbecuing" all of their lives, you're not going to get them to change their vocabulary, nor should you. I fully understand the history and what it's suppose to mean, but as far as I'm concerned, if it's meat cooked on, or near, what is, or used to be, a fire, I'm okay with calling it barbecued. Semantics aside, this "Barbecued" roast beef on a bun was very, very good, and that's all that should really matter.