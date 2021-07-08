Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

McDonald’s Rewards Fans with MyMcDonald’s Rewards

By Sheryl Sheth
smarteranalyst.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks the beginning of McDonald’s (MCD) nationwide MyMcDonald’s Rewards program, its very first loyalty program in its more than 65 year-long history. The company believes its customers’ longstanding loyalty and fandom deserve to be rewarded, and the launch of the program will do just that, with customers earning 100 points for every one dollar spent on qualifying purchases, with numerous freebies to be unlocked. (See McDonald’s stock charts on TipRanks)

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcd#Rewards Program#Food Drink#Mcdonald S Rewards Fans#Mcd#Tipranks#Mcdonald S Usa#The World Famous Fan#Mcdonald#Cowen Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsmashed.com

Is Taco Bell Really Closing Forever?

As a fast food chain, Taco Bell has remained popular for several years. According to Timeout, Taco Bell is such a popular pick because it offers so many convenient Mexican food options, such as the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and more. A Redditor is such a fan of the food that they wrote, "I've been a Taco Bell connoisseur for many years. I've tried pretty much every menu item and have created a couple of my own. I have decided the perfect item for me is the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, add sour cream and fiesta salsa with three fire sauces." Yum.
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
Food & DrinksKCEN TV NBC 6

National Fried Chicken Day 2021 deals and offers

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. It's National Fried Chicken Day—a truly momentous occasion. Not only is it a day to celebrate one of the best foods to ever exist, it's a day to indulge generally. And from Burger King to Chipotle, chains from around the country are trying to help you do just that.
RestaurantsPosted by
geekspin

Why Burger King has become less popular among U.S. consumers

Last month, market and consumer data firm Statista revealed the top 15 leading fast-food restaurant chains in the U.S. in 2020 by systemwide sales. And while 2020 was a difficult year for the whole fast-food industry, the newly published data show that Burger King has become significantly less popular among consumers.
Bell, CAABC7 Los Angeles

Taco Bell facing food shortage, running out of ingredients

Taco Bell is warning that some of customers' favorite items might not be available. The chain apologized on its website Tuesday, saying that because of "national ingredient shortages and delivery delays" that Taco Bell locations might be out of some options. "Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed...
RestaurantsCBS News

Taco Bell's menu hit by nationwide shortages of ingredients

The menu at Taco Bell may be a bit limited these days, with the quick-service restaurant chain warning customers that it might not be able to fulfill their current appetite hankerings. In an apology offered in an orange banner atop its website, Taco Bell declared: "Sorry if we can't feed...
Restaurantsinsideradio.com

How Radio’s Fast Food Clients Stack Up In Customer Satisfaction.

McDonald’s may be radio’s top fast food advertiser but it is Chick-fil-A that has the most satisfied customers. Chick-fil-A, a regular radio user, ranked No. 1 on the American Customer Satisfaction Index with a score of 83 out of 100, placing it at the top of the tally among what the survey refers to as limited service restaurants. Close behind is Domino’s, an occasional radio user with an 80, followed by KFC which tied with Starbucks at 79, with Five Guys rounding out the top five with a satisfaction score of 78.
Restaurantschicagoonthecheap.com

Burger King: BOGO for $1 on 5 items

Purchase one regularly priced item and get a second (of equal or lesser value) for $1. You don’t have to buy the same item, you can mix-and-match. The deal is limited to six items:. Single Bacon King. Big Fish. Chicken Fries (9-piece) Impossible Whopper. Original Chicken Sandwich. Whopper. Plus, don’t...
Bell, FLWESH

Taco Bell is the latest fast-food restaurant to face a food shortage

Related video above: Fast food 'secrets' to get more for less. Taco Bell is warning that some of customers' favorite items might not be available. The chain apologized on its website Tuesday, saying that because of "national ingredient shortages and delivery delays" that Taco Bell locations might be out of some options.
Food & DrinksPosted by
LivingCheap

Sonic Drive-In: Get corn dogs for 50 cents each

Mustard, please! There’s nothing corny about saving money. Sonic Drive-In regularly offers corn dogs for just 50 cents each, typically on holidays, such as Halloween or Best Friends Day. (Any add-ons are extra.) There’s no limit, so every family member can bite into a dog (or two) without breaking the bank.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Chef John's BBQ Roast Beef on a Bun Rewards Your Patience

I've always tried to avoid arguments about what is, or is not, "barbecue," since no matter how valid your points are, if someone has called grilling ribs in the backyard "barbecuing" all of their lives, you're not going to get them to change their vocabulary, nor should you. I fully understand the history and what it's suppose to mean, but as far as I'm concerned, if it's meat cooked on, or near, what is, or used to be, a fire, I'm okay with calling it barbecued. Semantics aside, this "Barbecued" roast beef on a bun was very, very good, and that's all that should really matter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy