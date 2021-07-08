Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

DMX’s Cause of Death Revealed to Be Cocaine-Induced Heart Attack – Report

By Trent Fitzgerald
Posted by 
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three months after DMX’s tragic death, the cause of his demise has finally been revealed. According to a report on Vulture, published on Thursday (July 8), a source from the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s office told the website that DMX’s cause of death is allegedly listed as cardiac arrest caused by acute cocaine intoxication.

www.xxlmag.com

Comments / 0

XXL Mag

XXL Mag

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Kanye West
Person
Nas
Person
Moneybagg Yo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause Of Death#Cocaine#Vulture#Def Jam Records#The Barclays Center#Exodus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicMic

DMX's cause of death should wake hip-hop up to its substance abuse problem

After nearly three months or mourning, reports have surfaced over the cause of DMX's death being attributed to a cocaine-induced heart attack that effectively cut off circulation to his brain. The details of his death should be yet another wake-up call to hip-hop on its deleterious relationship with drug addiction.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

DMX Cause of Death Reportedly Released

Nearly three months after the hip-hop legend DMX passed away, we now know the cause of his death. According to reports, the “Party Up” rapper, whose legal name was Earl Simmons, died at 50 on April 9 from a cocaine-induced heart attack. After suffering the heart attack, it cut off blood flow to his brain, resulting in a deadly combination.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

DMX’s Cause of Death Revealed Months After His Passing: Report

A cocaine-induced heart attack is ultimately to blame for rapper DMX’s death, Vulture reports. A source at the Westchester Country medical examiner’s office told the outlet that cocaine was found in the rapper’s urine. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said. An autopsy wasn’t performed as his cause of death was determined from documents by medical professionals and the police. On April 2, the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. But his brain was already dead by the time he got help. He was officially pronounced dead on April 9. “His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” a source told Vulture. Simmons started performing in the underground rap scene in the mid-80s, releasing his first album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, in May 1998, and it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. His eighth album, Exodus, was released one month after his death.
Yonkers, NYyonkerstimes.com

DMX Died of “Cocaine -induced heart attack”-Yonkers Memorial set for July 13

Vulture.com,New York magazines culture website, wrote wrote on July 8 that according to sources at the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, rapper DMX died from a cocaine -induced heart attack. Vulture reporter Victoria Bekiempis writes “DMX6 officially died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain, a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office told Vulture. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said, later explaining that acute cocaine intoxication had “caused this chain of events.”
Health ServicesComplex

DMX’s Official Cause of Death Detailed in New Report

DMX’s cause of death has been confirmed in a new report. On Thursday, Victoria Bekiempis reported for Vulture that DMX died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that resulted in a lack of blood circulation to his brain. The report, which cites a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, added that the cause of death was determined using documentation provided by medical officials and law enforcement authorities. An autopsy was not performed by the medical examiner’s office.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

‘Bad Girls Club star Whitney Collings’ cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Whitney Collings, who appeared in Season 3 of “Bad Girls Club,” has been released. Collings, who died in December 2020 at age 33, died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol and clonazepam, according to TMZ. The manner of death was...
TV & Videosdexerto.com

TikTok star Swavy dies at 19 in shooting

Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S on TikTok, has reportedly died on July 5. The news was confirmed by his friend and YouTuber Damaury Mikula who posted about the incident on social media. Mikula described the death as “so f**king dumb” and said that Swavy had “got shot”. Miller...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Kanye West unveils Jay-Z collaboration

Kanye West has teamed up with Jay-Z on a new song, he revealed at a listening party for his new album 'DONDA' on Thursday (22.07.21). Kanye West has teamed up with Jay-Z on a new song. The 'Stronger' rapper hosted a listening party for his upcoming 'DONDA' album in Atlanta...
Musicrapradar.com

Kanye West Previews Donda In Beats Ad

After days of speculation, Kanye West has officially announced his Donda album for this Friday, July 23. The rapper made the announcement in a new Beats By Dre commercial which was aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday (Jul. 20). The one minute ad, which was scored...
Atlanta, GAAthens Banner-Herald

Kanye West debuts 'Donda' in bizarre, wordless appearance in Atlanta

ATLANTA – A lone figure clad in reddish-orange walked slowly across the floor of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the words "We gonna be OK, we gonna be OK" intoning repeatedly over swelling organ chords in a sonic blast. A haze of smoke pumped from machines stationed around the stadium floor, making the...
WWEPosted by
Fox News

Ex-WWE star Melissa Coates dead at 50

Melissa Coates, known as "Super Genie" in the ring, has died. She was 50 years old. A friend of Coates confirmed her death in a Facebook post on Wednesday, "This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon."

Comments / 0

Community Policy