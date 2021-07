The New York Philharmonic returns to the Vail Valley this week for their residency with Bravo! Vail. As the oldest symphony orchestra in America and one of the most prominent in the world, the New York Philharmonic has been a highlight at Bravo! Vail since they began performing at the festival in 2003. The full orchestra will give six concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater between July 21 and July 28, and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet will stage a chamber concert on Tuesday, July 20 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.