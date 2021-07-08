Cancel
Visual Art

“Seeing Sound” argues that creating noise is the most human act of all

By Genevieve Quick
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging from the 1960s and ’70s, experimental musicians and sound artists have employed sustained sound, chance, found sounds, and a fluidity between art and life. Curated by Barbara London, “Seeing Sound” at KADIST presents three sound-based works that deviate from normative sonic experiences to explore sound as sculptural material and bodily experience.

Laurie Spiegel
#Art#Gallery#Abstraction#Skype
