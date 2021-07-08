Voyager Is the Official Crypto Partner for the Inaugural Players Symposium

Voyager’s CEO Steve Ehrlich said, “Voyager is proud to support the first annual Players Symposium to help educate professional athletes about cryptocurrency, which is one of today’s most effective tools for building wealth. We believe in the power of crypto. It plays an important role in long-term financial goals and is a new asset class individuals can have as a way to diversify their portfolios. We’re excited to share our crypto knowledge at the symposium. Athletes are continually presented with business opportunities, and it’s essential for them to be equipped with the best resources to make financial decisions.”