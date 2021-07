As Demand for Digital Skills Rises, The New Partnership Will Help Equip Individuals and Organizations With the Expertise Needed for a Digital Future. Blue Prism, a global pioneer and market leader in intelligent automation, announces a partnership with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, to help narrow the digital skills gap and train future leaders capable of steering digital workforces. Now, Coursera’s more than 82 million learners will have access to the Blue Prism Foundation Course. In the coming months, Blue Prism will launch more courses that are also designed to provide an opportunity to further upskill and eventually take an industry-recognized certification exam.