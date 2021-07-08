Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

An Innocent Man Walks Free From A 60-Year Sentence With Help From A Journalist

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 15 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. While serving a 60-year sentence with no possibility of parole for an armed robbery in New Orleans that he insisted he didn't commit, Yutico Briley wrote dozens of letters to lawyers, innocence projects and anyone he thought could help him get out of prison. In 2019, after seven years in prison, he heard my guest Emily Bazelon interviewed on FRESH AIR. We were talking about her book "Charged," about how prosecutors had gained breathtaking power in the past 40 years and used it to put more people in prison, ripping apart poor communities, mostly Black or brown. Briley wrote to her, but she didn't even read his letter until a couple of months later when a librarian in Oregon, who corresponded with Briley through a support program for incarcerated people, got in touch with Bazelon, saying, Briley was trying to contact her. Bazelon found Briley's letter, began corresponding with him and became convinced his case was worth looking into.

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Emily Bazelon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Innocent Man#Fresh Air#The New York Times#Yale Law School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Religiontalesbuzz.com

Ibram X. Kendi is the false prophet of a dangerous and lucrative faith

Ibram X. Kendi’s name appears everywhere: in school curricula, corporate-training programs, even the Navy’s official reading list. The Boston University prof is a blazing supernova in the constellation of radical-chic race activism. But be warned: His philosophy would jeopardize the bedrock American ideal of individual dignity and equality under law.
SocietyBoston Globe

John Marshall Harlan biography recalls a Black man’s supreme influence

Named after the nation’s first chief justice, John Marshall Harlan was born “on the very hinge of a society splitting in half,” writes Peter S. Canellos in his sweeping new biography of Harlan, “The Great Dissenter.” In 1833 when Harlan was born, his native Kentucky was part of the south but also the frontier, still a slave state but one increasingly divided on the subject, and home to a small but growing population of free Black people.
Societytexasmetronews.com

Civil Rights pioneer, Gloria Richardson, transitions

Fearless civil rights trailblazer Gloria Richardson died peacefully in her sleep on July 15. She was 99-years old. One of the most iconic images of the civil rights movement showed an unbothered Richardson pushing a National Guard soldier’s bayonet away from her. Richardson was a pillar in the Maryland Eastern...
Lawmediapost.com

Felicia Sonmez Sues 'Washington Post,' Claims Discrimination

Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez has filed a lawsuit against the newspaper and its editors, alleging they discriminated against her as a sexual-abuse victim and retaliated against her for speaking out, the paper reported in a story Friday morning following a report on CNN. Sonmez was twice barred from covering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy