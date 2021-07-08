Cancel
Arco, ID

Burn restrictions issued in Arco

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
14 days ago
 14 days ago
ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Arco Fire Department, Lost River Fire Protection District and South Custer Fire District have issued burn restrictions for the their protection areas effective Friday.

All unprotected areas in Butte County are also under this restriction by order of the Butte County Sheriff.

Burn permits will not be issued, and fires requiring a burn permit will not be permitted.

Until fire conditions improve the following activities are prohibited:

  • Building, maintaining, attending or using any fire or recreational campfire, except a recreational fire within an improved fire pit in a developed area.
  • The use of all fireworks
  • Shooting tracer rounds or explosive type targets.
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area of at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible materials. (2018 IFC 310.8)
  • Open burning, including “bon fires” that require a permit from the fire authority having jurisdiction, will not be allowed during these restrictions. (2018 IFC 105.6.32)

Recreational fires do not require a burn permit and must adhere to the following stipulations:

  • Fires must be contained within an improved fire pit in a developed area.
  • Fires must be at least 25 feet from any structure or other combustible material.
  • A responsible adult must tend the fire at all times.
  • A means of extinguishing the fire must be present at all times.
  • A fire is considered recreational in nature when the pile size is 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height.

