Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming

wgnradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Maya Moore’s husband Jonathan Irons had a quick answer when asked if he wanted to see his wife play basketball again. “I see her all the time. we have a basketball hoop in the back of the house,” he said laughing during an interview with The Associated Press this week. “She’s still got it. She made a trick shot from her mama’s bedroom to the goal. She still shoots from deep and will shoot your lights out.”

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Hoop#Ap#The Associated Press#Mvp#Uconn#The Minnesota Lynx#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAthefocus.news

Who is Malika Andrews? Height and age of NBA finals reporter explored

Who is ESPN reporter Malika Andrews? Height, age and career explored as she is set to replace Rachel Nichols as NBA finals reporter. Following a controversy regarding alleged leaked comments from Nichols, ESPN have announced she has been booted from reporting on the NBA finals. Who is Malika Andrews?. Born...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Announces Update On Jalen Rose Relationship

Throughout this year’s NBA playoffs, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made blasphemous statements about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried to backtrack after the Bucks won the title on Tuesday night, but Jalen Rose wouldn’t let him get off easy. During this past Wednesday’s edition of Get Up on...
NBAarcamax.com

Neal Justin: New documentary celebrates Lynx star Maya Moore's off-court mission

MINNEAPOLIS — Most sports documentaries celebrate athletic accomplishments. "30 for 30: Breakaway" is no exception. The film, premiering at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN, tracks basketball standout Maya Moore's success in high school, college and in the WNBA, where she has led the Minnesota Lynx to four national titles. She's been honored in Washington, D.C., so many times that President Barack Obama has joked that a White House wing might need to be named after her.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

ESPN’s Maria Taylor close to new deal with rival network

Sportscaster Mariah Taylor is reportedly very close to leaving ESPN to work for a rival network, replete with big-time assignments and elevated status, the media reports. According to Front Office Sports, Taylor is tantalizingly close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. The publication stated that, as part of the deal, Taylor could replace Mike Tirico as the host of NBC “Football Night in America.” Tirico, in turn, is eyeing the hosting duties for “Monday Night Football,” as legendary host, Al Michaels is eyeing retirement soon at age 76.
BasketballESPN

WNBA Glance

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
BasketballThe Day

WNBA roundup

Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-77 on Friday night. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Mercury (9-9). They beat the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games with Diana Taurasi sidelined by a hip injury. Griner had 33 points Wednesday night in a 99-90 overtime win over the Las Vegas Aces.
NBALong Beach Press-Telegram

Lorenzen Wright’s sons featured in upcoming ESPN documentary

The story of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will be featured in a documentary airing as part of ESPN’s E60 programming on Wednesday night. “A Murder in Memphis” is set to air at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Wright’s twin sons, Lamar and Shamar — both products of Murrieta Mesa High School — discuss their father, their parents and the accusations against their mother, according to a release.
BasketballMinneapolis Star Tribune

ESPN documentary gives intimate look at UConn women's basketball legend Maya Moore's fight for love, justice and humanity

The opening scene of ESPN's "30 for 30″ documentary "Breakaway," The moment signifies the beginning of what's ultimately a 75-minute intimate dive into Moore's private life, specifically focusing on Moore's ongoing sabbatical from the game so that she could help overturn the wrongful conviction of a family friend, now her husband, Jonathan Irons. Irons spent 23 years in prison before he was freed in the summer of 2020.
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reveals upcoming non-conference basketball schedule

Florida will be looking to make a statement next season on the hardwood and plan to do so with an early-season appearance in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Classic. The Gators just revealed their upcoming non-conference basketball schedule following a season in which Florida went 15-10 overall with a 9-7 mark in SEC play.
NBAPosted by
BET

Black Twitter Celebrates Malika Andrews After ESPN Racism Controversy

Twitter users gave Malika Andrews high-fives for her coverage of the NBA Finals Tuesday (July 20) as a sideline reporter. For some, it was especially satisfying to see Andrews’ amazing job after ESPN removed veteran reporter Rachel Nichols from covering the basketball champions. The sports network replaced Nichols because she...
Basketballchatsports.com

Could the Houston Comets return to the WNBA?

It’s been nearly 13 years since the Houston Comets played their last WNBA game. The team didn’t even play its last home game in Houston. Rather, the team played its final game as a franchise in San Marcos after Hurricane Ike came to town. The ending was a long journey...
NBAPosted by
TheStreet

NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony To Launch Debut Podcast With Creative 7 And Cadence13

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-10 all-time NBA scorer, 10-time NBA All-Star, and 3-time Olympic gold medalist Carmelo Anthony today announced that he and his multi-platform content company Creative 7 are partnering with Cadence13, an Audacy company, to launch the debut podcast edition of Anthony's viral wine-focused YouTube series " What's In Your Glass?". The new platform will allow Anthony to deliver new episodes with even more engaging, inspiring and timely conversations with global icons.
Fitnessfashionisers.com

How to train to the level of a WNBA athlete

When people think of basketball, the majority of people think of the NBA. They think of stars like LeBron James, legends such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. They think of teams like the LA Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, even the incredibly popular freestyling Harlem Globetrotters. But whilst the NBA may...
NBANew York Post

Malika Andrews shined through the Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols ESPN drama

It’s hard to believe last night was Malika Andrews’ first time covering the NBA Finals as a sideline reporter. ESPN’s rising star didn’t miss a beat, or flub a sentence during Tuesday night’s celebration after the Bucks beat the Suns 105-99 in Game 6 to win their first championship in 50 years — and the internet noticed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy