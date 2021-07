While stock markets rose in the first half of the year, it has not been a broad-based rally like we experienced in 2020. While some stocks have broken out and had huge rallies this year, many other stocks have struggled. Companies that enjoyed huge growth in their share price last year have given back much of their gains in recent months. While many stocks look overvalued at current levels, there are still plenty of stocks that are extremely undervalued. And a lot of those undervalued stocks are of big names.