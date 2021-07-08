Romer: Exploring Eagle County’s workforce challenges

Governor Tony Evers says the state is investing $130 million to help address Wisconsin’s post-pandemic workforce challenges. The money will be split into three programs. A $100 million Workforce Innovation grant program encourages regions and communities to develop long-term workforce solutions. $20 million will go to the Worker Advancement Initiative, which will offer subsidized employment and skills training opportunities. And $10 million dollars will be used for a Worker Connection Program that will provide career coaches. Evers said “these programs will allow us to invest in regional solutions, help businesses find workers and provide support to our friends and neighbors who are getting back on their feet.”