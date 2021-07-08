Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mariah Carey's Brother Shares Harsh Words For The Famous Singer

By Olivia Jakiel
Posted by 
The List
The List
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mariah Carey may be one of the most famous singers of our generation, but that doesn't mean she's exempt from scrutiny from her family like the rest of us. After her tell-all book was published in September 2020, the pop star was slapped with a defamation lawsuit filed by her brother, Morgan Carey, thanks to a story the songstress wrote detailing an alleged altercation between Morgan and their father, Alfred (via People).

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Lawsuits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

All Grown Up! Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Makes Modeling Debut

Mariah Carey’s daughter Monroe Cannon, 10, is trying her hand at modeling!. In a campaign for OshKosh B’Gosh, Monroe is appearing as her mom at age 10. Paying tribute to her mom’s “childhood, her songwriting, and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers,” Monroe wore an outfit resembling Mariah’s look in her music video for the 1990 hit song “Someday.”
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Mariah Carey's daughter looks just like her in first modeling job

Mariah Carey’s daughter is getting ready to head back to school, but this time she is also making her very first commercial debut. Monroe Cannon, the daughter of Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon, is now the face of OshKosh B’gosh’s back-to-school campaign. In the ad, Monroe looks just like a young version of Mimi, as she dons the brand's signature denim overalls.
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

Monroe Cannon Is Mom Mariah Carey's Mini Me in Her Modeling Debut

Mariah Carey's 10-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon just made her fashion world debut! But wait, it gets sweeter: She's portraying the 10-year-old version of her famous mama. It's like stepping into a time machine. From the facial features (the smile!!) to the long hair, Monroe is Carey's mini me through and through.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Mariah Carey Settles $3 Million Lawsuit Against Her Ex-Assistant

Mariah Carey has settled the $3 million lawsuit she filed against her former assistant, Lianna “Azarian” Shakhnazaryan, in 2019 for an undisclosed amount. On Wednesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok closed out the suit by plainly writing, “Case settled,” according to a decision obtained by Page Six. Carey’s lawyer declined the outlet’s request to comment further on the results of the settlement. In the original lawsuit, Carey accused Shakhnazaryan, whom she reportedly fired in 2017, of secretly recording embarrassing videos of her performing various “personal activities,” including, in some cases, “intimate” content. According to the pop star, her ex-employee then attempted to blackmail her with those videos, threatening to release them unless she was given $8 million. Carey also claimed that Shakhnazaryan violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed when she began working for her in 2015. On the same day that Carey filed her lawsuit, Shakhnazaryan filed a lawsuit of her own, claiming that she was the victim of battery and sexual harassment during the approximately two years she worked for the musician before being wrongfully terminated.
Celebritiesbrides.com

Everything to Know About Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon shocked the world when they married on the beach in the Bahamas in 2008 after just a few weeks of dating. The singer-songwriter had previously been married to Sony executive Tommy Mottola and had a few more public relationships with baseball star Derek Jeter and musician Luis Miguel, but her whirlwind romance with Nick, who was then best known for his hosting gig on MTV, surprised and delighted fans. In true music world fashion, the two fell for each other on the set of one of Mariah’s music videos and the fairytale continued for several years, starting with a candy-centric proposal at Mariah’s New York City penthouse.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
Family RelationshipsBillboard

Nick Cannon Shares Touching Family Photos With All Seven of His Children

Nick Cannon is a proud dad in new photos of his blended family, featuring him with all seven of his children. Abby De La Rosa posted a series of professional shots of her and Cannon's 1-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillon, who look like they already know their way around a DJ board as they posed in matching black and white headphones. The next set of family photos show Cannon and De La Rosa cuddling their boys from either side and giving them sweet kisses on their cheeks.
MusicGreenwichTime

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Talk Prince, Working With Mariah Carey and Usher, and Why Their Debut Album Took 35 Years

The songwriting-production team of James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III and Terry Lewis have dropped so many hits since leaving their Prince-mentored band the Time in 1983 that their publisher released a four-CD boxed set of their hits… in 1997. Since then, they’ve added at least another four CDs’ worth of their patented sophisticated soul-funk mix, which over the past 35-odd years includes more than 40 Top 10 hits and five Grammys — including producers of the year in 1987 — from their work with Janet Jackson (her blockbuster “Control” and “Rhythm Nation” albums), Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men, New Edition, the Human League, the S.O.S. Band and so many more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy