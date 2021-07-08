It’s official: Legally Blonde originally had a queer ending
Noughties feminist comedy Legally Blonde (2001) may just be a perfect movie. On top of it being an aggressively stylish, endlessly quotable cinematic classic, the film’s exploration of internalised misogyny, self-empowerment, and the Madonna-whore dichotomy — not to mention its prescient pro-bimbo legacy — really holds up. But as we have now learned, almost 20 years after the film’s initial release, everyone’s favourite Reese Witherspoon outing could have had the perfect ending: an extremely gay one.i-d.vice.com
Comments / 0