It’s official: Legally Blonde originally had a queer ending

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoughties feminist comedy Legally Blonde (2001) may just be a perfect movie. On top of it being an aggressively stylish, endlessly quotable cinematic classic, the film’s exploration of internalised misogyny, self-empowerment, and the Madonna-whore dichotomy — not to mention its prescient pro-bimbo legacy — really holds up. But as we have now learned, almost 20 years after the film’s initial release, everyone’s favourite Reese Witherspoon outing could have had the perfect ending: an extremely gay one.

