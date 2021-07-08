Cancel
Perry County, KY

Perry County Fiscal Court approves water and sewer rate increases

By Katie Kelley Staff Writer
The Hazard Herald
 14 days ago

Recently, the Perry County Fiscal Court approved the reading and adoption of an ordinance relating to changes of Perry County water and sewer rates. The ordinance discussed by court members was an ordinance amending the rates and charges for the service and facilities furnished by the municipal water and wastewater systems. The changes in the ordinance, said officials, was to account for an increase of the wholesale cost per 1,000 gallons of water purchased, inflation and rising expenses and to meet the rising operating, upkeep and maintenance expenses of the water and wastewater systems and to better establish a required KIA reserve fund for the water system.

