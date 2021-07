MUSKOGEE – The Muskogee Art Guild will sponsor Glen Thomas in its first in-person workshop since the pandemic, July 22-23, in Spaulding Park. Participants will sculpt clay figures from a seated animal figure, both live and from photos. Members and non-members are invited to sign up at muskogeeartguild.org for this unique opportunity. The lessons are suited for both beginners and those with some experience. Enrollment is limited to 12 for maximum teacher-student interaction.