The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie Describes The Physical Toll Filming As Harley Quinn Takes
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe has established itself over the past few years, and there are a number of characters that have already appeared multiple times on the big screen. Chief among them is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who will return for her third appearance in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Ahead of its release, Robbie described the physical toll filming as Harley takes on her.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0