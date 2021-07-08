The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie Describes The Physical Toll Filming As Harley Quinn Takes

Harley Quinn will next be seen in The Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie revealed that she was unaware that Harley Quinn died in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Zack Snyder’s Justice League capped off the so-called “Snyderverse” with a Knightmare sequence showing the future of the universe. In the sequence, we learn how Superman has gone rogue, and how Aquaman and Wonder Woman are dead. In a conversation with Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker, it’s also revealed that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has passed away as well. It’s a bleak sequence that teases Justice League sequels and events that we’ll likely never see, but nonetheless, they served as a fitting end to the characters that Snyder helped create.