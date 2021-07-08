Buzbee receives Firefighter of the year
ECB Pubishing Inc. Photo By Deidre Myers, July 24, 2021. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 251 presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Jefferson County Fire Rescue’s Firefighter/Paramedic Nicholas Buzbee for Firefighter of the Year. VFW Post 251’s Post Commander Ned Hill, Jr. and John Nelson presented Buzbee the award on Thursday, June 24, for his dedication to serving Jefferson County and a job well done. Pictured, from left to right, are: John Nelson, Fire Chief Derrick Burrus, Firefighter Nicholas Buzbee and Post Commander Ned Hill, Jr.ecbpublishing.com
