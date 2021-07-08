Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston software co. Mainline partners to form new collegiate esports league

By Chris Mathews
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 14 days ago
Houston-based software company Mainline was selected to run a new collegiate esports league for hundreds of colleges and universities. Mainline, which manages and develops custom esports tournament software for universities and other customers, is partnering with The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), Playfly Sports-owned CSL Esports and esports infrastructure firm Nerd Street Gamers to launch the NACE Starleague. The league expected to become the largest collegiate esports league in North America. NACE Starleague will cover some 14,500 students from 600 colleges and universities, including Louisiana State University, Michigan State University, the University of Southern California, the University of North Carolina, the University of Missouri and more.

www.bizjournals.com

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
Houston, TX
#Software#Mainline#Houston Software Co#Playfly Sports#Csl Esports#Nerd Street Gamers#The Nace Starleague#Espn#Learfield Img College#Madden#Nfl#North American
