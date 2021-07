Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) has presented a comprehensive electrification strategy to deliver class leading vehicles for the Company’s brands. The company will leverage in house expertise, joint ventures and partnerships to deliver advanced technology at an affordable price. “The customer is always at the heart of Stellantis and our commitment with this €30 billion plus investment plan is to offer iconic vehicles that have the performance, capability, style, comfort and electric range that fit seamlessly into their daily lives,” said Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis. “The strategy we laid out today focuses the right amount of investment on the right technology to reach the market at the right time, ensuring that Stellantis powers the freedom of movement in the most efficient, affordable and sustainable way.”