It is a piece of well-established news that Elon Musk’s grip on cryptocurrency, especially Dogecoin, can make or break the coin. The leader of both SpaceX and Tesla recently changed his Twitter display picture which gave the cryptocurrency a surge of 10%. The picture in question- a headshot of him with a Shibu Inu- the insignia for DOGE- reflected on his glasses. Now, while this may seem like yet another fanboy photoshop the consequences are immense.