Earnings boom is expected a year after pandemic-driven skid

Shares of Union Pacific Corp. jumped 2.2% in premarket buying and selling Thursday, after the railroad operator reported document outcomes for the second-quarter, as revenue and income rose above expectations within the face of continued provide chain disruptions, significantly within the intermodal enterprise. Net revenue grew to $1.80 billion, or $2.72 a share, from $1.13 billion, or $1.67 a share, within the year-ago interval. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.55. Revenue rose 30% to $5.50 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.36 billion. Bulk income rose 19% to $1.65 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.63 billion, whereas industrial income elevated 24% to $1.86 billion to beat expectations of $1.82 billion. Total income carloads will increase 22% to 2.1 million. “The Union Pacific team leveraged volume growth, core pricing gains, and productivity to produce record quarterly results,” mentioned Chief Executive Lance Fritz. “As we move into the second half of 2021, we will continue working with our customers and the broader supply chain to increase fluidity and efficiently handle the strong demand for freight transportation.” The inventory has tacked on 4.3% 12 months thus far, whereas the Dow Jones Transportation Average.