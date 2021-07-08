‘Wannabe’ Turns 25: Looking Back on the Spice Girls’ Success

Cancel
One of the most popular songs of the ‘90s was released 25 years ago today. Though the British girl group officially formed in 1994, it wasn’t until two years later that the Spice Girls, who signed with Virgin Records, debuted their first single in “Wannabe.” Upon its release, the song topped the U.K. singles chart for seven weeks, and when it was available in the U.S. in March 1997, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks. “Spice,” their debut album, sold over 23 million copies worldwide.

