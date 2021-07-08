‘Wannabe’ Turns 25: Looking Back on the Spice Girls’ Success

When Geri Halliwell said she didn't "Wannabe" part of the world's most popular girl band anymore, the pop group lost their spice. Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, announced she was leaving the Spice Girls during the height of their fame on May 31, 1998 — just nine days before their US tour, per Mirror. Fans, understandably, were not only in a frenzy about what this meant for the Spice Girls, but questioned the ill-timing of Halliwell's departure, as well, per NME. Did the best-selling girl group, which belted out messages of female empowerment, practice what they preached? Were they covering up backstage fights and in-house rivalries? Well, at the time of Halliwell's shock announcement, she downplayed any behind-the-scenes drama as being "differences" and that she was simply exhausted from the group's demanding schedule.