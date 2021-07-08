Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

How Much Raid Did the KDHL Listening Area Get Last Weekend?

By Jerry Groskreutz
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There have been very few general rain events this year that covered a large area. Instead the pattern has been hit and miss rains. Some farmers got lucky and received a nice rain while others have continued to miss the rain. I was one of the have nots in southern Minnesota as the rain always seemed to just miss us along the Minnesota Iowa boarder. I guess finally it was my turn last weekend as we received 2.5 inches. In fact that was the highest amount that was called in to KDHL studios.

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Faribault, MN
City
Kenyon, MN
County
Rice County, MN
City
Rice, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Montgomery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gauge#Soybean#Minnesota Soybean Growers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Drought Conditions Worsen Outside of SE Minnesota

UNDATED (KROC-AM News) - The drought conditions reported in southeastern Minnesota were fairly stable over the past week, but they worsened significantly in most other parts of the state. The new US Drought Monitor Report from the National Weather Service shows more than 98-percent of Minnesota is experiencing at least...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Heat Advisory Issued for Part of Minnesota, Wisconsin

UNDATED -- Heat Index values peaking in the mid-90s Friday afternoon will lead to borderline heat advisory conditions, especially in the Twin Cities metro. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 8:00 p.m. Friday. Heat Index values will be around 100 degrees. Sherburne County is included in...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Rain, Storms Possible on Friday Evening

UNDATED -- A few strong or severe thunderstorms will be possible late Friday into Friday night. Isolated instances of damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible. So far this month we've had just .45 inches of rain here in St. Cloud, which is 2.05 inches below normal. For the summer months of June and July combined, we've had 3.08 inches of rain, that's 3.17 inches below normal. And, for the year to date, we've had 12.26 inches of precipitation, which is 3.26 inches below normal.
Rice County, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Rice County 4-H Livestock Auction Saturday Morning

The Rice County 4-H Livestock Auction begins Saturday morning with a complimentary buyers breakfast at 8:30 in the 4-H building on the Rice County Fairgrounds. The 4-H Livestock Auction begins at 9:15 in the Livestock Show Arena on the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault. This is the major fundraiser of the year for the 4-H program in Rice County. It benefits all 4-H members in Rice County, not just those with livestock projects.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Campground Just Named One of 10 Best in U.S.

We're pretty good at a lot of things in Minnesota, right? And now, this Minnesota campground has just been named one of the ten best in the United States. When it comes to getting out and enjoying the great outdoors, nobody does it better than we do in a right? I mean, we've got some beautiful natural areas to enjoy whether that's here in our backyard, up north (by Brainerd, dont'cha know!) or along the scenic North Shore of Lake Superior.
Faribault, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Superintendent Says No Mask Requirement this Fall

Todd Sesker, Faribault Public Schools Superintendent told KDHL today during AM Minnesota at the Rice County Fair there will be no mask requirement for students, teachers or staff indoors this fall. Earlier this week the American Academy of Pediatrics came out with a recommendation for universal masking in schools for...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

How Much Rain Does Minnesota Need to End the Drought?

To say that things have been dry in Minnesota this spring and summer is kind of an understatement because we need a LOT of rain to end our current drought. Unless you've been watering it, if your lawn gets any direct sunlight (like our backyard does) it's probably been looking a little dry and brown lately. (And not just from the spots the dogs made, either.) Or maybe you've noticed that the water level is pretty low on area ponds, lakes, streams and lakes here in southeast Minnesota, as well.
Steele County, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Steele County Fair Loses Two Legends

The return of the Steele County Fair in 2020 will be missing two men who have spent a combine century-and-a-half serving the fair. Jim Grass passed away Wednesday, July 14 at the age of 91. Richard "Dick" Reinhardt died the next day, three days after turning 95 years old. Grass...
SciencePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Forest that Was Once Lost for 78 Years is an Incredible Wonder

How does a forest go missing for 78 years? Because that's what happened to a forest in northern Minnesota back in the late 1800s. Thanks to the forest getting lost, it saved some incredibly rare old-growth trees (aka, trees that have been around for a long, long time). The forest is called the Lost 40 Scientific and Natural Area (SNA). It is a part of the Big Fork State Forest up in Koochiching and Itasca counties.
Austin, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

You May See Additional Bicyclist On Roads Near Austin This Weekend

Those traveling on roads near Austin should be vigilant of additional bicyclists on state highways and country roads near Austin this weekend. According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, approximately 300 bicyclists will participate in a two-day Bike MS: RideAcross MN event, which is hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, extending north and south of Austin.
WildlifePosted by
KDHL AM 920

BEWARE! Invasive Algae Found In Popular Leech Lake

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed multiple cases of the invasive algae, starry stonewort, in lakes up north...aka cabin country!. According to the DNR website, starry stonewort provides unsuitable shelter, food, and nesting habitats for native animals and inhibits water recreationists by creating dense mats at the water's surface.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

MN’s Only Salt Water Lake is 2.5 Hours Away (and it’s not Superior)

Salt Lake in Marietta, MN is on the border of Minnesota and South Dakota. When you think of salt water, you probably don't think of Minnesota. Salt water is in the ocean and the Dead Sea and Great Salt Lake in Utah, not in the Land of 10,000 clear, pristine, beautiful Lakes! Not even lake Superior in all of its grandness is salty! So it may surprise you to know that there is, in fact, a salt lake in Minnesota!
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Check Out Why Mr. Peanut Just Moved to Southeast Minnesota

Did you know that Mr. Peanut, the official mascot for Planters Peanuts just moved here to Minnesota? Check out why he's now making his home here in the North Star State. Sure, Minnesota is already home to some well-known classic food mascots like the Hamm's Bear, the Pillsbury Dough Boy, and, of course, the Jolly Green Giant. But southeast Minnesota just got ANOTHER famous resident mascot last week.
Rice County, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Rice County Highway Building Complete

Rice County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe told County Commissioners working as a Committee of the Whole today final payment for the highway building addition and renovation will be requested at their next meeting. Luebbe speculated it took about 18 months to get to this point saying, "Right now we just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy