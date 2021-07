A new Pixar-inspired mini golf experience is coming to Battery Park City’s pier in New York. Pixar Putt is a pop-up golf course opening August 1, 2021. Tickets are now available for Pixar Putt, which will be open seven days a week through October 31 (after which it may be going on tour). Standard hours are 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Sunday through Thursday, and 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. Pixar Putt After Dark will be a special event starting at 7:00 PM on Friday and Saturday nights for guests 18+ only.