Tory MP Lee Anderson begged not to watch England final amid fears he's a 'jinx'

Labour have launched savage attack on "sulky" Tory MP Lee Anderson begging him to avoid watching England's historic Euro 2020 final as he may be a "jinx".

In a bold online petition, Keir Starmer's party noted Mr Anderson was born in 1967, and believe his absence from this years tournament has pushed our boys to victory.

Mr Anderson initially said he would not be watching England during the Euro 2020, because he objected to players taking the knee in support of anti-racism campaigners.

He stuck by his decision ahead of the semi-final game against Denmark on Wednesday saying the team are "supporting a political movement whose core principles aim to undermine our very way of life".

Tory MP Lee Anderson refused to support England footballers in Euro 2020 games as they take the knee

A Labour source told The Mirror: "We've come this far without him, he mustn't ruin it now.

"So we're begging him, stay away, do the housework, watch Midsomer Murders, anything but watch the final."

The online campaign states: "Sulky Tory MP Lee Anderson hasn't been cheering England's heroes like the rest of us because he doesn't like their simple act of anti-racism.

"As Anderson was born in 1967 we think maybe he's been the jinx all along.

England manager Gareth Southgate told England fans, footballers had a duty to take the knee (Image: Getty Images)

"Reaching our first final since before he was born is such a great feeling. But it's not enough.

"We want to finish the job on Sunday.

"So we're saying: Anderson, stay away, do the housework, watch Midsomer Murders, anything.

"And keep up your pathetic one-man boycott for one more game.

"Come on England!"

Before the semi-final game, a Labour-backed ad-van was spotted roaming his Ashfield constituency , blasting the Conservative for not cheering on our lads.

The Labour van quoted a Mirror story following his comments in June, which read "Tory MP Lee Anderson also said he was going to boycott...England."

Local Labour chair Stefan Lamb with the cheeky campaign van (Image: Local Labour chair Stefan Lamb with the cheeky campaign van)

Gareth Southgate wrote an open letter to England fans last month, explaining his players will be taking the knee because "it is their duty to continue to interact with the public on matters such as equality, inclusivity and racial injustice, while using the power of their voices to help put debates on the table, raise awareness and educate".

Asked if he regrets his decision after England soared to victory, Mr Anderson told Nottinghamshire Live: "I made a decision not to watch sporting events where the knee is taken before the event starts.

"I will always support my country in all sports and am delighted the team are through to the final."